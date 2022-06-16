FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after falling from a tree in Falmouth early Thursday evening. The incident happened on Stowers Street just before 6:30 PM. The victim, who reportedly fell about 20 feet, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured after falling from tree in Falmouth
June 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
