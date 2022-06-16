You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured after falling from tree in Falmouth

Man seriously injured after falling from tree in Falmouth

June 16, 2022

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after falling from a tree in Falmouth early Thursday evening. The incident happened on Stowers Street just before 6:30 PM. The victim, who reportedly fell about 20 feet, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 