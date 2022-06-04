DENNIS – A man suffered serious injuries after reportedly falling out of a tree in Dennis. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM on Whittier Drive. The victim was rushed to Barnstable Municipal airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured after falling out of tree in Dennis
June 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
