You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured after reportedly falling from roof in Orleans

Man seriously injured after reportedly falling from roof in Orleans

September 18, 2024

ORLEANS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a roof in Orleans. Rescuers were called to the Midas shop on Route 6A sometime after 11:30 PM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a MedFlight helicopter was unable to respond due to weather. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 