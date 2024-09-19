ORLEANS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling off a roof in Orleans. Rescuers were called to the Midas shop on Route 6A sometime after 11:30 PM Wednesday. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a MedFlight helicopter was unable to respond due to weather. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured after reportedly falling from roof in Orleans
September 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
