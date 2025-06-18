HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured in a chainsaw accident. It happened just after 8 AM by the U-Haul business on Bearse’s Way. MedFlight was not available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in chainsaw accident in Hyannis
June 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
