Man seriously injured in chainsaw accident in Hyannis

June 18, 2025

HYANNIS – A man was seriously injured in a chainsaw accident. It happened just after 8 AM by the U-Haul business on Bearse’s Way. MedFlight was not available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

