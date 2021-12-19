SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from a camper in Sandwich. It happened about 10:30 AM Sunday at Russo’s Landscape on Route 130. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from camper in Sandwich
December 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cultural Center Of Cape Cod Names New Executive Director
- Steamship Authority Announces Early Reservation Dates For Upcoming Season
- Barnstable Gets COVID Tests From State for Low-Income Households
- Report Urges Chatham to Consider Climate Change Protections
- Fire Officials See Both Progress and Gaps in Departments’ Needs
- Uncertainty Follows Court’s Rejection of Purdue Opioids Deal
- Sunday Journal – Susan McKelvey with the National Fire Protection Association
- Sunday Journal – Red Cross Massachusetts Volunteers Aid Kentucky Residents After Tornadoes
- Sunday Journal – AAA Forecasts Travel Upticks and Talks Safety
- All State Troopers Given Body Cameras After Overtime Scandal
- Barnstable Reminds Local Businesses COVID Relief Deadline Approaches
- Army: 98% of Active Duty Got COVID-19 Vaccine by Deadline
- Massachusetts Red Cross Volunteers Helping Kentucky Residents Post-Storms