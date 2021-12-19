You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from camper in Sandwich

Man seriously injured in fall from camper in Sandwich

December 19, 2021

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from a camper in Sandwich. It happened about 10:30 AM Sunday at Russo’s Landscape on Route 130. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

