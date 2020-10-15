You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from deck in West Barnstable

Man seriously injured in fall from deck in West Barnstable

October 15, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a deck onto concrete. The incident happened on Maggie Lane around 10:30 AM Thursday. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Community College to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

