WEST BARNSTABLE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a deck onto concrete. The incident happened on Maggie Lane around 10:30 AM Thursday. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Community College to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in West Barnstable
October 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
