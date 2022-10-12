You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Bourne

Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Bourne

October 12, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after falling an undermined height from a ladder in Bourne sometime before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The incident happened in the 300 block of Barlows Landing Road. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to a trauma center with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 