BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after falling an undermined height from a ladder in Bourne sometime before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The incident happened in the 300 block of Barlows Landing Road. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to a trauma center with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Bourne
October 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
