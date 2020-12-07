You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth

Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Falmouth

December 7, 2020

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 15 feet from a ladder in Falmouth around 11:30 AM Monday. Rescuers were called to a Shaume Road residence and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 