Man seriously injured in fall from roof in Bourne

July 17, 2024

BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 30 feet from a roof. The incident happened about 4 PM Wednesday at a residence on County Road north of Scraggy Neck Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

