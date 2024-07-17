BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 30 feet from a roof. The incident happened about 4 PM Wednesday at a residence on County Road north of Scraggy Neck Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from roof in Bourne
July 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
