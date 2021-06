WELLFLEET – A man was seriously injured in a fall from a roof in Wellfleet. The victim reportedly fell about 10 feet from a residence on Aunt Sally’s Road shortly before 2 PM Thursday. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Marconi Site to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.



we062421 MedFlight landing from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.