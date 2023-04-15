SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 6 feet from a sailboat. The incident happened sometime after 5 PM at the Sandwich Marina off Freezer Road. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to South Shore Trauma Center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from sailboat iN Sandwich
April 15, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
