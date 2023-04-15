You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from sailboat iN Sandwich

Man seriously injured in fall from sailboat iN Sandwich

April 15, 2023

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 6 feet from a sailboat. The incident happened sometime after 5 PM at the Sandwich Marina off Freezer Road. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to South Shore Trauma Center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

