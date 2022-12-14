You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from tree in Centerville

December 14, 2022

CENTERVILLE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 30 feet from a tree. It happened shortly after 1:30 PM Wednesday on Patriot Way. The victim was transported to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

