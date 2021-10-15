You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall in Sagamore

Man seriously injured in fall in Sagamore

October 15, 2021

BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 20 feet from a lift machine. Rescuers rushed to the scene at 845 Sandwich Road under the Sagamore Bridge about 11 AM. A MedFlight helicopter was called to meet the ambulance at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Authorities are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

