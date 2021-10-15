BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 20 feet from a lift machine. Rescuers rushed to the scene at 845 Sandwich Road under the Sagamore Bridge about 11 AM. A MedFlight helicopter was called to meet the ambulance at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Authorities are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall in Sagamore
October 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
