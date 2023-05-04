FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a fall off a ladder in Falmouth. It happened sometime after 4:30 PM at a residence on Acapesket Road. The victim reportedly fell about 7 or 8 feet. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital helipad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall off ladder in Falmouth
May 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Sheriff Majors Awarded Medal of Valor
- Healey Provides $1.75 Million for Immigrant Assistance Program
- EPA Warns of Upcoming Summer Smog Season
- Duffy Health, Yarmouth Police Partner for Substance Use Resources
- Nova Right Whales Documentary Features Cape Experts and Locations
- Supreme Court to Consider Case Involving Fishing Boat Monitor Pay
- Sandwich Voting Locations Updated Ahead of Election
- Cape Cod Healthcare Releases May Blood Drive Dates
- May 5k Road Race In Dennis To Support WE CAN
- Wastewater Projects Headline Harwich Town Meeting
- Eastham Town Meeting to Decide on Dredging and Wastewater
- Folk Singer-Songwriter Gordon Lightfoot Dies at 84
- Champ Homes Receives Grant From Charitable Foundation