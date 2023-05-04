You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall off ladder in Falmouth

Man seriously injured in fall off ladder in Falmouth

May 4, 2023

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a fall off a ladder in Falmouth. It happened sometime after 4:30 PM at a residence on Acapesket Road. The victim reportedly fell about 7 or 8 feet. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital helipad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

