You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in incident at Sandwich boardwalk

Man seriously injured in incident at Sandwich boardwalk

July 19, 2025

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly jumping or diving off a bridge at the Sandwich Boardwalk late Saturday afternoon. Sandwich rescuers called for a Medflight helicopter but it was not immediately available so the victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 