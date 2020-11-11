HARWICH – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Harwich shortly after 10 AM. According to reports, an aerosol can was run over on Speak Way and exploded causing serious injury to several digits on the man’s hand. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man suffers serious hand injury after aerosol can explodes in Harwich
November 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
