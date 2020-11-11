You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man suffers serious hand injury after aerosol can explodes in Harwich

Man suffers serious hand injury after aerosol can explodes in Harwich

November 11, 2020

HARWICH – A man suffered a serious hand injury in Harwich shortly after 10 AM. According to reports, an aerosol can was run over on Speak Way and exploded causing serious injury to several digits on the man’s hand. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

