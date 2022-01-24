You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man suffers serious hand trauma aboard ship off Dennis

January 24, 2022

DENNIS – A man suffered serious hand trauma after an incident on a vessel off Dennis. According to reports, the hand got caught in a winch causing significant trauma. The victim was brought into Sesuit Harbor sometime after 11 AM and transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

