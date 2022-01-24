DENNIS – A man suffered serious hand trauma after an incident on a vessel off Dennis. According to reports, the hand got caught in a winch causing significant trauma. The victim was brought into Sesuit Harbor sometime after 11 AM and transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man suffers serious hand trauma aboard ship off Dennis
January 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
