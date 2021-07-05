FALMOUTH – A man suffered facial injuries reportedly from a firework going off in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to a Pembroke Drive residence shortly before 10 PM Sunday and transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man suffers facial injuries from fireworks in Falmouth
July 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
