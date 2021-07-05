You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man suffers facial injuries from fireworks in Falmouth

Man suffers facial injuries from fireworks in Falmouth

July 4, 2021

FALMOUTH – A man suffered facial injuries reportedly from a firework going off in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to a Pembroke Drive residence shortly before 10 PM Sunday and transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

