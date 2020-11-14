YARMOUTH – A man suffered a serious arm injury from a machine at a Yarmouth business shortly after noon Saturday. Rescuers were called to Supply New England on Aaron’s Way and called for a MedFlight to land at Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man suffers serious arm injury at Yarmouth business
November 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
