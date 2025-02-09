You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man taken to trauma center after snow blower reportedly falls on him

Man taken to trauma center after snow blower reportedly falls on him

February 8, 2025

BOURNE – A man was injured after a snowblower reportedly fell on him late Saturday afternoon. The victim was transported from the scene on Ships Passage in Bourne to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

