BOURNE – A man was injured after a snowblower reportedly fell on him late Saturday afternoon. The victim was transported from the scene on Ships Passage in Bourne to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Man taken to trauma center after snow blower reportedly falls on him
February 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Urges Preparedness Ahead of Anticipated Winter Storm
- Coast Guard Auxiliary Offers Boating Safety Course
- Donation Of $50M Benefits Cape Codder’s Alma Mater
- LISTEN: Bird Flu Update with Barnstable County Disease Expert
- Federal Funds Still Frozen for Association to Preserve Cape Cod Water Projects Despite Court Rulings
- Cape Cod Teen Sentenced To Probation For Alleged Racial Incident
- Updated: License Plate Grants Funds Regional Economic Development
- Barnstable Commissioners And Delegates Want To Keep Pocasset Center Open
- A Luxury House is Close to Tumbling into Cape Cod Bay. Will Anyone Stop It?
- LISTEN: Managing Bird Flu in Backyards with New England Wildlife Centers’ Zak Mertz
- Steamship Authority Releases Early Martha’s Vineyard Bookings
- RFK Jr. Appears on Track to Become US Health Secretary as he Wins Key Republican Senator’s Support
- Court Restores Protections for Endangered Whale Species to Prevent Entanglement in Fishing Gear