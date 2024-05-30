SANDWICH – A man reportedly suffered trauma to his hand in Sandwich Thursday afternoon. Rescuers responded to 137 Route 130 about 3 PM. That address is listed as BJ Lawn Care Landscaping. The victim was reportedly working with a mulch spreader when the accident occurred. He was transported to a Boston Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Man transported to Boston after landscaping accident in Sandwich
May 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
