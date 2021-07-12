EASTHAM – Eastham Fire and Rescue personnel pulled a man from a pond after he apparently fell out of a boat. 911 calls of a man calling for help around 11:30 PM Sunday brought rescuers to Depot Pond off Samoset Road where they launched a fire boat to retrieve the man. He was reportedly transported to Cape Cod Hospital with possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Man treated for hypothermia after being pulled from pond in Eastham
July 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
