Man treated for hypothermia after being pulled from pond in Eastham

July 12, 2021

EASTHAM – Eastham Fire and Rescue personnel pulled a man from a pond after he apparently fell out of a boat. 911 calls of a man calling for help around 11:30 PM Sunday brought rescuers to Depot Pond off Samoset Road where they launched a fire boat to retrieve the man. He was reportedly transported to Cape Cod Hospital with possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

