Man who shot two Falmouth police officers found guilty after bench trial



FALMOUTH – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Malik A. Koval, 24, of Falmouth, was found Guilty of several offenses after a bench trial in the Barnstable Superior Court. The Honorable Mark Gildea found Koval guilty of two counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder with a Firearm, two counts of Assault and Battery with a Firearm, two counts of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, and Disturbing the Peace. Following the verdict, the Commonwealth requested two consecutive sentences of 12 to 15 years in state prison, effectively a 24-to-30-year sentence, to be followed by five years of probation. Judge Gildea sentenced the defendant to 9 to 11 years in state prison to be followed by five years of probation.

The indictments stemmed from an incident on July 27, 2018, when Officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore of the Falmouth Police Department were called to the Defendant’s residence after a 911 complaint that he was throwing bottles into the street and acting aggressively towards a motorist. As Officers DeMiranda and Moore were attempting to speak with the Defendant on his front lawn, he became agitated, knocked Moore over, ran into the house, retrieved a firearm, and began shooting at both officers. Officer DeMiranda was struck in his chest, which was protected by a ballistic vest, and on his shoulder. Officer Moore suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the back of his neck. After being shot, Officer DeMiranda was able to return fire, incapacitating the Defendant so that he could be taken into custody. The Defendant did not have a license to carry firearms or an FID card.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Donovan and investigated by the Falmouth Police Department and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.