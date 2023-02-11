You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mariner safe after running into distress in Hyannis

Mariner safe after running into distress in Hyannis

February 11, 2023

A webcam captured the moment a man was brought back to the docks after running into distress in Hyannis Harbor.

HYANNIS – A man in a small vessel ran into trouble in Hyannis Harbor Saturday afternoon. The victim was reportedly having difficulty returning to shore off Bay Shore Drive sometime after 4 PM. The Hyannis Marine unit was able to retrieve the victim and bring him to the docks to be evaluated for possible hypotermia. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 