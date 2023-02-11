HYANNIS – A man in a small vessel ran into trouble in Hyannis Harbor Saturday afternoon. The victim was reportedly having difficulty returning to shore off Bay Shore Drive sometime after 4 PM. The Hyannis Marine unit was able to retrieve the victim and bring him to the docks to be evaluated for possible hypotermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Mariner safe after running into distress in Hyannis
February 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
