Mariners warned about abrupt wind shift this afteroon-waters are still very cold



Marine Weather Statement

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

334 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

…ABRUPT WIND SHIFT WITH BRIEF GUSTS OF 35 TO 45 KNOTS POSSIBLE LATER THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING…

Westerly wind gusts of 10 to 15 knots are expected for much of the day. However, a strong cold front will drop south during the mid-late afternoon and early evening hours. The main concern with this cold front will be the potential for an abrupt wind shift from the west to the North and Northeast with brief gusts of 35 to 45 knots and rough seas. The risk for these strong wind gusts will increase if the wind shift is accompanied by a few strong thunderstorms.

Given that much of today will feature very nice weather, this potentially brief surge of strong wind gusts may be dangerous for recreational boaters. Please stay tuned to the latest weather information revolving around the potential for these briefly strong wind gusts along with a few strong thunderstorms that are possible too.