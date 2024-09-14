MARSTONS MILLS – A traffic crash in Marstons Mills sent three people to the hospital. The collision happened just before noon Saturday at the intersection of Race Lane and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
Marstons Mills crash sends three people to the hospital
September 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
