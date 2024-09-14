You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Marstons Mills crash sends three people to the hospital

Marstons Mills crash sends three people to the hospital

September 14, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – A traffic crash in Marstons Mills sent three people to the hospital. The collision happened just before noon Saturday at the intersection of Race Lane and Osterville/West Barnstable Road. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 