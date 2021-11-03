Marstons Mills man pleads guilty to child pornography charges



MARSTONS MILLS – A Marstons Mills man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to charges of distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

Steven Carme, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for March 8, 2022. Carme was indicted in February 2019 and released by the Court on conditions.

Between Feb. 2, 2017 and Feb. 5, 2019, Carme downloaded and distributed numerous image and video files depicting child pornography via peer-to-peer file sharing software. During a search of Carme’s residence, a laptop and an external hard drive were seized. Forensic review of the external hard drive revealed approximately 7,881 images and 616 videos of child pornography. During an onsite interview, Carme admitted that the laptop and hard drive were his and that he downloaded, stored and distributed child pornography.

The charges of distribution and receipt of child pornography each provide for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in prison. The charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. Each charge also provides for a mandatory minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of Mendell’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.