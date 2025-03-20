Martha’s Vineyard woman charged with manslaughter after toddler’s death in unattended car on Vineyard



MARTHA’S VINEYARD – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that charges against Aimee Cotton, age 41, of Martha’s Vineyard, have been upgraded to manslaughter, following a thorough investigation into her involvement of leaving a young child unattended in her vehicle that was in her care.

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 1:16 p.m., the Dukes County Regional Emergency

Communications Center received a 911 call from Aimee Cotton, she stated that a child whom she babysits for was not breathing and turning blue and was requesting assistance. Upon the arrival of first responders, they found the Ms. Cotton preforming CPR on the young toddler in the 2nd row passenger seat area. Oak Bluffs Police and EMS took over emergency lifesaving efforts and subsequently transported the toddler to the

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Emergency Room. The toddler was ultimately transported by Boston Medflighthelicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition.

On March 14, 2025, Aimee Cotton was arraigned in the Edgartown District Court on the charges of A& B on child w/ injury and Reckless Endangerment of Child. The Commonwealth requested $10,000 bail; Ms. Cotton was held on $2,800 w/conditions of release.

On March 19, 2025, the two-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at Mass General Hospital that he sustained while in the unattended vehicle. The charges against Aimee Cotton have been upgraded to Manslaughter.

The charges stem from an investigation by The Oak Bluffs Police Department, and the MA State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Leigh Scalice, Chief of Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victims.

Aimee Cotton was arraigned in the Edgartown District Court on the charge of Manslaughter, on March 20, 2025. The Commonwealth requested that Ms. Cotton be held on $50,000 bail. Ms. Cotton was held on $21,000 bail with GPS and is due back in the Edgartown District Court on April 3, 2025 for a Probable Cause hearing.

District Attorney Galibois’s thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the young toddler during this incredibly difficult time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment at this time.The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.