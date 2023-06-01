You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee ambulance reportedly rear-ended in Cotuit

Mashpee ambulance reportedly rear-ended in Cotuit

June 1, 2023

COTUIT – A Mashpee Fire Department ambulance was reportedly rear-ended around 2:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Main Street in Cotuit. No injuries were reported. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

