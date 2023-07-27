MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are proud to announce the upcoming promotions of Lieutenant Richard Thayer to Captain and Firefighter Torey Montesi to Lieutenant. We will be holding a swearing-in ceremony at Mashpee Fire Headquarters on August 14th, 2023 starting at 0900. All are welcome to attend and light refreshments will be served.
Mashpee Fire announces promotions
July 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Americorps Cape Cod to Recognize Graduating Members
- Eversource Applies to for Work Permits in Vineyard Sound
- Authorities Urge Safety as Bear is Spotted in Bourne
- Milestone Approaching for Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement
- State Suspends Fireworks Shooter’s License After Vineyard Incident
- Duffy Health Center Receives Grant For On-Site Improvements
- Barnstable Little League Team Makes State Finals
- Former Town Office In Sandwich Sold At Auction
- Holtec Denied Permission to Discharge Wastewater into Cape Cod Bay
- Nantucket House Condemned Due to Erosion
- Love Live Local Fest Returns In July
- Southcoast Health Announces New President and CEO
- 9th Annual OneCape Summit Tackles Local Issues