Mashpee Fire announces promotions

July 27, 2023


MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are proud to announce the upcoming promotions of Lieutenant Richard Thayer to Captain and Firefighter Torey Montesi to Lieutenant. We will be holding a swearing-in ceremony at Mashpee Fire Headquarters on August 14th, 2023 starting at 0900. All are welcome to attend and light refreshments will be served.

