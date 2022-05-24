MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire ask you to join them in congratulating Captain Joseph Peltier on his promotion to Deputy Fire Chief, Lieutenant Nicole Stanley on her promotion to Captain, and Firefighter Chris Shute on his promotion to Lieutenant. The three members were promoted today and will assume they’re duties effective immediately. Congratulations!!
Mashpee Fire announces promotions
May 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
