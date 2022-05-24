You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Fire announces promotions

Mashpee Fire announces promotions

May 24, 2022

Mashpee Deputy Fire Chief, Captain Nicole Stanley and Lieutenant Chris Shute

MASHPEE – Mashpee Fire ask you to join them in congratulating Captain Joseph Peltier on his promotion to Deputy Fire Chief, Lieutenant Nicole Stanley on her promotion to Captain, and Firefighter Chris Shute on his promotion to Lieutenant. The three members were promoted today and will assume they’re duties effective immediately. Congratulations!!

