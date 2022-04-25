MASHPEE – Monday at 9 AM, Mashpee Fire Department held a “Change in Command” ceremony at Fire Headquarters. After 10 years of service to the Town of Mashpee, and almost 40 years of dedicated service to our industry, Chief Tom Rullo is retiring. Deputy John “Jack” Phelan was instated as the new permanent Fire Chief. Chief Phelan has 35 years of service in the industry, 31 with the town of Mashpee.
Mashpee Fire holds “change of command” ceremony
April 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
