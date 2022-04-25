You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Fire holds “change of command” ceremony

Mashpee Fire holds “change of command” ceremony

April 25, 2022


MASHPEE – Monday at 9 AM, Mashpee Fire Department held a “Change in Command” ceremony at Fire Headquarters. After 10 years of service to the Town of Mashpee, and almost 40 years of dedicated service to our industry, Chief Tom Rullo is retiring. Deputy John “Jack” Phelan was instated as the new permanent Fire Chief. Chief Phelan has 35 years of service in the industry, 31 with the town of Mashpee.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 