Mashpee Fire officials investigating a second shed fire

June 1, 2020

MASHPEE – Fire officials are investigating after a shed burned on Forest Drive sometime before 8 AM Monday. The fire was on the same street where another shed burned last Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

