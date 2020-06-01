MASHPEE – Fire officials are investigating after a shed burned on Forest Drive sometime before 8 AM Monday. The fire was on the same street where another shed burned last Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Mashpee Fire officials investigating a second shed fire
June 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
