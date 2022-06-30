Mashpee firefighter retires after more than 45 years on the job

MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighters report that Thursday, June 30, 2022, marks the end of an era for the Mashpee Fire Department with the retirement of Mark Lopez. Mark started his outstanding career on August 02, 1976 and never looked back. He gave the Mashpee Community more than 45 years of dedicated service. Mark was an instrumental part of their department and a mentor to all members, past and present.

Mashpee Firefighters wish Mark a happy, healthy and much deserved retirement! If you see Mark please wish him a happy retirement or feel free to leave him a message and we will be sure to pass it along!