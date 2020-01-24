MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters rescued a dog on the ice of John’s Pond sometime after 2 PM Friday afternoon. Crews donned ice rescue suits at the scene off Old Brickyard Road and went out about 100 feet to retrieve the animal. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo by Google Earth/CWN
Mashpee firefighters rescue dog from ice
January 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
