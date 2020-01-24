You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee firefighters rescue dog from ice

Mashpee firefighters rescue dog from ice

January 24, 2020


MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters rescued a dog on the ice of John’s Pond sometime after 2 PM Friday afternoon. Crews donned ice rescue suits at the scene off Old Brickyard Road and went out about 100 feet to retrieve the animal. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo by Google Earth/CWN

