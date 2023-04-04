You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee firefighters respond to large gas leak in Willowbend community

Mashpee firefighters respond to large gas leak in Willowbend community

April 4, 2023

MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters responded to a gas line rupture in the Willowbend community Tuesday morning. The leak was reported at Country Club Lane and Nicklaus Way about 8:15 AM. National Grid was requested to the scene to mitigate the leak after a 2″ line was severed. Further details were not immediately available.

