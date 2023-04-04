MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters responded to a gas line rupture in the Willowbend community Tuesday morning. The leak was reported at Country Club Lane and Nicklaus Way about 8:15 AM. National Grid was requested to the scene to mitigate the leak after a 2″ line was severed. Further details were not immediately available.
Mashpee firefighters respond to large gas leak in Willowbend community
April 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Holding Hearing on Roadway Improvements
- Route 28 Detour in Mashpee Through May
- Local Advocates Applaud State-Funded SNAP Benefits Boost
- Barnstable County Receives Money to Battle Homelessness
- Wellfleet Public Safety Officials Announce Training Event
- ‘Nest Cam’ Now Live Streaming Osprey Nest
- Nantucket Resident Winner of $1M Lottery
- Local Expert Responds to UN Climate Report
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces April Blood Drives
- Feds Providing Money for Clean Water Projects
- Cape Cod Canal Closed After Endangered Whale and Calf Spotted
- MA Households To Receive State-Funded SNAP Benefits
- Local Road Infrastructure Input Being Sought