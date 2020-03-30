Mashpee murder suspect arraigned in hospital room



MASHPEE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Marc Audette (dob 8-14-74) was arraigned via video conference at Brigham and Women’s Hospital on one count of Murder in connection with the death of Sandra L. Corfield (dob 1-6-67), also known as Sandra Kumar in Mashpee on March 26, 2020.

The Honorable Christopher Welch of the Falmouth District Court ordered Audette held without bail. When appropriate, arrangements will be made to transport Audette to a Department of Corrections facility. A pretrial conference is scheduled for May 12, 2020.

