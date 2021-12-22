Mashpee man arraigned on charges stemming from hit and run fatal pedestrian crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael D. O’Keefe announced Wednesday that Michael Mahoney, 37, of Mashpee was arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court after having been indicted on charges of Negligent Motor Vehicle Homicide and Leaving the Scene of a Death in connection with the death of Michael Leis, 81, of Framingham.

The indictments stem from an incident on September 10, 2021. Falmouth Police responded to the area of 197 Grand Ave. after a report of a pedestrian being struck by a fleeing motor vehicle. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

On December 10, 2021, following a three-month investigation, members of a Barnstable County Grand Jury returned indictments against the defendant.

The matter was investigated by the Falmouth Police Department with assistance offered by divisions of the Massachusetts State Police and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael K. Giardino.

The defendant was arraigned today in front of the Honorable Mark Gildea. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for January 27, 2022.