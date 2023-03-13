Mashpee man arrested in connection with recent attempted bank robbery in Dorchester

BOSTON, MA – From Boston Police: At about 10:02 PM, on Saturday, March 11, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and East Berkeley Street, on a motor vehicle that was reported stolen. As a result of the traffic stop, officers arrested Lukas Gauthier, 27, of Mashpee, MA, and charged him with; Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Operating after Revocation or Suspension. After further investigation, Gauthier will be charged with; Attempted Robbery (Bank). He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court

Circumstances Surrounding the Arrest: On Saturday March 11, 2023, at about 11:02 AM, in the area of 1100 Massachusetts Avenue in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect passed a note and indicated that he was armed with a firearm but no weapon was seen. The suspect fled the area after being refused by the teller. Responding officers searched the area to no avail.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s with a thin build and facial hair, wearing a black jacket, white shoes and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is advised to contact C-6 (South Boston) Detectives at 617-343-4742.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.