Mashpee man facing charges after pursuit and bailout in Boston



BOSTON, MA – At approximately 11 AM, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Ryan Resmini located and attempted to stop a gray Kia Optima on the ramp from Route 93 southbound into Leverett Circle in Boston. The Kia had previously been used in a robbery in Stoneham and a subsequent attempt to drive at one of their officers.

The Kia circled Leverett Circle several times and then passed the Museum of Science on Charles River Dam Road (Route 28), traveling on the wrong side of the road. The Trooper then terminated the pursuit and advised cruisers in Troop H of the vehicle description.

A short time later Trooper Devon Surian, who was working a paid detail, observed the suspect vehicle traveling on Nashua Street. Trooper Surian followed the Kia onto Beverly Street, a dead-end that runs behind the State Police Marine Unit headquarters. The Kia became disabled after striking a curb. Two male occupants fled the vehicle on foot.

Trooper Surian apprehended the male suspect nearby. A Suffolk County Deputy Sheriff then took temporary custody of the suspect while Trooper Surian continued to pursue the second suspect on foot while radioing her description and route of flight. Troopers from Troop A and Troop H located the second suspect on Harvard Place in Charlestown, a street near Rutherford Avenue.

Troopers transported both suspects to the State Police-Medford Barracks and then transferred custody to Stoneham Police for booking on the underlying charges. State Police will summons the men on additional charges related to the pursuit and attempts to evade arrest. Please contact Stoneham Police for information about the underlying charges.

The prisoners are identified as:

MARQUISE D. HENRY, 37, of Dorchester, and

JAMES D. ROGERS, 39, of Mashpee.

No injuries were sustained in the pursuit and apprehensions.