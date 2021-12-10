Mashpee man with long criminal record facing new charges after incidents in Dennis, Harwich



DENNIS – A Mashpee man with a long criminal history is in trouble with the law yet again. Dennis Police say it began when 29-year Joshua LaFrange reportedly went to Town Auto Repair Shop in Dennis Port on Tuesday morning and told the workers people were following him and wanted to kill him. The shop owner told the man to wait while he called 911. LaFrange allegedly stole a customer’s vehicle and crashed through the garage door. Shop owner Nas Mahfouz and workers tried to stop him. Mahfouz was struck and dragged a short distance but luckily was not seriously injured. That entire encounter was captured on the garage’s surveillance camera. Police say LaFrange drove to Harwich and pulled toward a woman in a driveway telling her that he was was being kidnapped. The woman was able to call 911 and LaFrange was arrested. He was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, operating after license suspended, destruction of property over $1,200 (garage door), assault and battery with a deadly weapon (automobile), and an outstanding warrant from Falmouth. He was ordered held on $750 at arraignment.

CWN archives show LaFrange is no stranger to law enforcement:

On February 27th, 2015, CWN reported “A 22-year-old Mashpee man was arrested today on a pair of outstanding arrest warrants. Members of the Falmouth Police Department, Mashpee Police Department, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office executed the arrest warrant and arrested Joshua LaFrange for two counts of assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shoes). Police say the arrest stems from a Falmouth Police investigation that revealed that LaFrange struck two women with closed fists and kicked them. According to police, one victim suffered a fractured collar bone, lacerated lip, hair loss, and severe facial bruising and the second victim suffered chipped teeth, bruising, and facial lacerations. LaFrange was recently released on $10,000 bail for a similar incident in Mashpee. Police say he is now being held on no bail for the incident that occurred in Falmouth.” (The mugshot at right is from his 2015 arrest).

On September 30th, 2017 Falmouth Police arrested LaFrange charging him with:

Obstruction of justice

Possession of a Class E substance

Resisting arrest

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance

Interfering with a police officer

On February 16th, 2021, LaFrange was arrested by Falmouth Police charging him with:

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance

Possession of a Class E substance (6 counts)

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Uninspected vehicle

On April 9th, 2021 Falmouth Police arrested LaFrange on an outstanding warrant.