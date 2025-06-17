You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee officials respond to sinking vessel

Mashpee officials respond to sinking vessel

June 17, 2025

MASHPEE – Officials in Mashpee responded to a reported sinking vessel shortly after 9 AM Tuesday on Mashpee Pond off Birch Way. Crews used pumps to dewater the vessel. Booms were deployed to contain a possible fuel leak from the vessel. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

