Mashpee Police announce officer and employee of the year awards



MASHPEE – Mashpee Police congratulate two of their exemplary members on their awards:

Officer of the Year: Officer William Cuozzo and Employee of the Year: Dispatcher Robin Desrosiers

Officer Cuozzo has dedicated nearly 20 years of service to the Town of Mashpee. His outstanding work ethic and professionalism has made him a leader within the community and within this agency. Officer Cuozzo has a strong commitment to the community and compassion to help those in need. He is a tremendous asset to Mashpee.

Dispatcher Desrosiers has more than 17 years dedicated to the Town of Mashpee. In her position she has handled countless calls for service and has an unwavering ability to stay calm, professional and compassionate while dispatching emergency services to individuals that maybe going through the most traumatic events of their lives. Dispatcher Desrosiers professionalism is a credit to this agency and to the Town of Mashpee.

Congratulations Officer Cuozzo and Dispatcher Desrosiers. MPD is incredibly proud and lucky to have you!