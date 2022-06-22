Mashpee Police corral two lose donkeys



MASHPEE – An unusual assignment for Mashpee Police after two donkeys get loose. The department tweeted Wednesday morning that there were two Donkeys roaming free on Orchard Road. Police went on to request public assistance because “Jack” the Donkey’s owners were trying to catch him but he was winning the game of Hide n Seek. A short time later police reported both donkeys had been corralled without incident.

Photos by Mashpee Police/CWN

