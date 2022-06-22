You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police corral two lose donkeys

Mashpee Police corral two lose donkeys

June 22, 2022


MASHPEE – An unusual assignment for Mashpee Police after two donkeys get loose. The department tweeted Wednesday morning that there were two Donkeys roaming free on Orchard Road. Police went on to request public assistance because “Jack” the Donkey’s owners were trying to catch him but he was winning the game of Hide n Seek. A short time later police reported both donkeys had been corralled without incident.
Photos by Mashpee Police/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 