MASHPEE – An unusual assignment for Mashpee Police after two donkeys get loose. The department tweeted Wednesday morning that there were two Donkeys roaming free on Orchard Road. Police went on to request public assistance because “Jack” the Donkey’s owners were trying to catch him but he was winning the game of Hide n Seek. A short time later police reported both donkeys had been corralled without incident.
Photos by Mashpee Police/CWN
Mashpee Police corral two lose donkeys
June 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Hundreds of Dead Birds Wash Ashore on Martha’s Vineyard
- Washburn Challenge Raising Money for Alzheimer’s Research
- Sandwich Boardwalk Plank Recovery Plan on Hold
- Cape Cod Service From Southern Airways Express Takes Off
- Hy-Line Cruises Adds Fuel Surcharge Amid Surging Costs
- Average Mass. Gas Prices Dip Just Below $5 Per Gallon
- Shots for Tots: COVID Vaccinations Start for Little US Kids
- Barnstable County Highlights Accessibility with New Website
- Critics of New Immigrant Driver’s License Law Seek Repeal
- Biden Says Decision on Gas Tax Holiday May Come This Week
- Inflation Taking Bite Out of New Infrastructure Projects
- Floodproofing Plan Will Look at Historic Cape Cod Sites
- Cyr Secures Funds for Local Projects