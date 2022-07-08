Mashpee Police earns Accreditation through the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission



MASHPEE – An open letter from Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline: Over the past several years, it has been a major goal of the Mashpee Police Department to attain Accreditation through the Massachusetts Commission on Accreditation. Police Accreditation is a self-initiated evaluation process by which Massachusetts Police Departments strive to meet and maintain standards covering specific areas of police management, operations, and technical support activities such as policy development, emergency response, planning, training, communications, property and evidence handling, use of force, vehicular pursuit, prisoner transportation, and holding facilities. The accreditation program not only sets standards for the law enforcement profession, but also for the delivery of police services.

I am happy to announce that on June 1st, 2022 at the Andover Country Club in Andover, Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Commission on Police Accreditation voted unanimously to award Accreditation status to the Mashpee Police Department. We are now only the third police department on Cape Cod to be come fully accredited.

This was a major undertaking to say the least and I would like to thank our department Accreditation Manages, Lieutenant Robert Palermo and Records Clear Lois Wack, for their continued hard work and tireless effort toward this endeavor. This also would not have been possible without the buy-in, support and outstanding work ethic of the men and women of the Mashpee Police Department is making this dream a reality. Accreditation is a team effort and without them this goal would have been unattainable. They are the ones that answer the call day in and day out and are dedicated to the professional standards that build respect within our community and they should be commended for reaching this milestone.

Through these efforts, we attempt to continually strike to attain our highest professional levels while projection an image of professionalism and integrity. We will continue to pledge an open, accountable, accessible police department responsive to your needs and concerns.

I hope everyone has a happy Fourth of July weekend and want to wish everyone a safe summer season moving forward. If we can ever be of any assistance please don’t hesitate to contact us.