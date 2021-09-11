Mashpee Police & Fire take first place at Seaside Le Mans



MASHPEE – More than 100 drivers got behind the wheel on Saturday, September 11, 2021, for the 20th edition of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community to raise more than $700,000 for several Cape Cod charitable organizations.

Seaside Le Mans features Formula One race karts competing on a ¼ mile outdoor track throughout Mashpee Commons. Dozens of companies and individuals competed during the endurance race – while raising critical money for several worthy causes. The event raised $720,000 over the past two years and has now raised more than $8,000,000 since its inception.

The race was won by a team of drivers from the Mashpee Police and Fire Departments that was sponsored by Advantage Truck Group, Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, Nauset Disposal and Axial Benefits Group.

It was a return to racing after the event was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Bourne resident and 9th District Congressman Bill Keating again served as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community and spoke about the importance the event has on Cape Cod and the symbolism of the race taking place on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

“September 11th was a day that changed all of our lives. It was a day we all remember where we were,” said Keating, who called the Seaside Le Mans race a “source of unity.”

Keating praised DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies, which organizes and underwrites the event, for remaining committed to the cause for the last 20 years.

The first running of the Seaside Le Mans in 2001 came just 4 days after the attacks of September 11th.

This year’s Seaside Le Mans featured a September 11th remembrance ceremony that included two Honor Guards, presentations by Mashpee public safety and town officials and the singing of the National Anthem by National Guard Specialist Emily Dawson.

Mashpee Police Captain Thomas Rose said it was hard to believe it has been 20 years since the horrific attack on our nation.

“As a first responder, this day will always be painful to me,” said Rose.

“Not only was it an attack on our freedom, it was an attack on the spirit of our country. It’s important that we give remembrance to those that lost their lives on that fateful day. To remember the brave first responders that made the ultimate sacrifice on that fateful day and remember the brave service men and women that have lost their lives on the battlefield during the past 20 years of the war on terror,” said Rose.

Mashpee Fire Chief Thomas Rullo said it was critical to remember all who lost their lives that day.

“Today we need to remember how and what those people died for. Today we need to honor their spirit by dismissing all forms and hatred and embracing our American resolve,” Rullo said.

The 2021 beneficiaries include Cape Cod Healthcare, Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, Cape Cod Baseball League, Cape Cod Museum of National History, and Cape Kid Meals.

The Davenport Companies works in partnership with The Cape Cod Foundation to manage the sponsorship donations.

Here are the results from the 20th edition of the Seaside Le Mans – The Race for the Cape Cod Community:

1st Place: Mashpee Police and Fire Departments (Team sponsored by Advantage Truck Group/Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod/Nauset Disposal/Axial Benefits Group

2nd Place: Jay Cashman/Sheehan Low Voltage/Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises

3rd Place: Lawrence Lynch Corp.

Bank Cup Winner: Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod

Fastest Lap: Lawrence Lynch Corp. (:24:03 seconds)

Sportsmanship Award: Cape Cod Commercial Linen Service