Mashpee Police hold end of year awards ceremony

MASHPEE – From Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline: On December 29, 2022 we had an awards ceremony at the Mashpee Police Department in which we were able to take a moment to reflect on some of our accomplishments over the previous twelve months This has always been one of my favorite times of the year as we get to reflect on just a small portion of the great work the men and women of the Mashpee Police Department do on a daily basis. In the past year the Mashpee Police Department received full accreditation status through the Massachusetts Commission on Police Accreditation which was a major undertaking we had been working on for a number of years. To top this we were also awarded the New England Chiefs of Police Community Policing Award. None of this could have been accomplished without the hard working dedicated employees of the Mashpee Police Department.

Please join me in congratulating the following personnel who were recognized with the following awards:

Officer of the Year:

This award was presented to Detective Daniel Girard

Employee of the Year:

This award was presented to Dispatcher Barry Good.

Community Policing Award:

This award was presented to Sergeant Michael Assad

Mashpee Police Department Lifesaving Award:

This award was presented to Officer Benjamin Tamash.

Mashpee Police Department Meritorious Award:

Captain Thomas Rose

Sergeant Bryan Burke

Sergeant John Petrosh

Sergeant Ryan Nardone

Detective Michael Cook

Officer Adam Sassone

Officer Matthew Koch

Officer Jeffrey Donnis

Officer Nicholas Carpenter

Officer Erik Simonsen

Dispatch Supervisor Jennifer Berry

Records Clerk Lois Wack

Mashpee Police Department Distinguished Service Award:

This award was presented to Master Officer Eric Pestilli.

My congratulations to all who received awards today. We did share a special moment in honoring Master Officer Eric Pestilli with the Distinguished Service Award for twenty years of service to the Town of Mashpee. Master Officer Pestilli is beloved by his fellow employees and it clearly showed when presented with this award, which is one that I will not soon forget as well. Again congratulations to all.

We want to wish everyone a safe, happy and prosperous New Year and please don’t ever hesitate to contact us if we can be of any assistance in any way.