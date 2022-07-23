MASHPEE – A man reportedly suffered an accidental gunshot wound to his hand in Mashpee shortly before noon Saturday. Rescuers responded to the Quashnet Valley complex on Lowell Road and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire headquarters to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Mashpee Police investigating accidental shooting
July 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
