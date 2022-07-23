You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police investigating accidental shooting

Mashpee Police investigating accidental shooting

July 23, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
(used with permission)

MASHPEE – A man reportedly suffered an accidental gunshot wound to his hand in Mashpee shortly before noon Saturday. Rescuers responded to the Quashnet Valley complex on Lowell Road and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Mashpee Police/Fire headquarters to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

