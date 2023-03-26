MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating this crash. It happened on Route 28 North approaching the Mashpee Rotary. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic delays were reported in the area until the scene was cleared.
Mashpee Police investigating crash near the rotary
March 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
