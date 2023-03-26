You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police investigating crash near the rotary

Mashpee Police investigating crash near the rotary

March 26, 2023


MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating this crash. It happened on Route 28 North approaching the Mashpee Rotary. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic delays were reported in the area until the scene was cleared.

