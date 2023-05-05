You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police investigating two serious crashes Friday afternoon

May 5, 2023

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are investigating two serious crashes Friday afternoon. The collision happened at the intersection of Pimlico Pond Road and Cotuit Road shortly before 2:30 PM Friday. One vehicle ended up on its side. No injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared.

Then a short time later,. another crash was reported at the intersection of Rock Landing Road and High Wood Way. One person reportedly suffered a serious leg injury and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert.

